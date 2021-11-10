Advertisement

Inflation cuts Rapid City’s wallet deep with high grocery and gas prices

Taking out cash.
Taking out cash.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A common phrase, “money makes the world go around.” Over the last year, the Labor Departments says its taken much more of it to do so.

October’s annual inflation gain matched a record in September, increasing nearly 10-percent from the previous year.

“If demand goes up and supply goes down,” says Bonnie Spain, Executive Director of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills, “you have inflation. If supply goes up and demand goes down, prices decrease. So, for the consumer right now we’re being affected by the inflation. Which means our money isn’t going as far, because prices are increasing. Or, they’re unstable.”

Last month, inflation at the wholesale level rose eight and a half percent from the year prior and a half percent from the previous month.

“If our national debt goes up, our inflation usually goes up,” Spain says. “If the government puts more money into our economy then inflation can increase too. So, the government’s monetary policy does affect us.”

“So, what does the consumer need to do,” asks Spain? “They need to cut back on their spending, because most people’s pay is not increasing at the rate inflation is.”

Inflation isn’t all numbers and nonsense. A place that you can see directly affecting your wallet is at the pump, or in your shopping cart.

Bradee Beard, a Rapid City Resident for more than 25 years who is standing at a gas pump, says, “My wallet’s pretty darn light compared to what it’s been. Not fun. My wife and I are not travelling as much as we would like to anymore. Not as much as we used to, and it’s starting to pinch. The longer it goes, the more the pinch.”

“We just try and be frugal with the money and be careful with our shopping,” says Betty Barkley, a Rapid City Resident for 20 or 30 years who is putting groceries in her car. “It is what it is and there’s not a whole lot we can do about it, and so we just roll with the punches and still enjoy life and buy what we want most of the time if it’s not too expensive.”

