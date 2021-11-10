Advertisement

“If we can see that, I think we will see an end to this pandemic.”

Potential close to the pandemic.
Potential close to the pandemic.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At one point in June, Dr. Shankar Kurra, Monument Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs, says there were only six hospitalized COVID-19 cases, and they thought that number could be zero by the end of July.

That was not the case. So what happened? In large part: The Delta Variant.

Dr. Kurra says that in mid-August cases spiked, partially spurred on by the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which Kurra called a “super-spreader event.” Since then, we’ve only cut that number down halfway with South Dakota reporting 871 new cases over the weekend.

Dr. Kurra says the pandemic follows a simple rule, once it runs out of people to infect, there won’t be any more cases.

He says he’s optimistic that day will soon come, guessing the pandemic will peter out early next year.

”The reason I say that,” says Dr. Kurra, “is because we now have extended vaccination to pretty much every age group. All the way to five and upwards. That gives me a distinct reason, based on scientific reason, that we can get to a point where the virus won’t have any susceptible individuals to infect.”

Currently, South Dakota has more than six-thousand active cases of COVID-19, with 231 people hospitalized.

Doctor Kurra says it will take enough uptake of the vaccine from the five to twelve age group to see the pandemic come to a close.

To get a child vaccinated through Monument Health, an appointment needs to be scheduled through their MyChart app, because a different dosage is administered for a child than for an adult.

