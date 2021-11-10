Bigs in Blue program from the perspective of the “little”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ”What do you want to be when you’re older?”

“Um probably a police officer, too,” said Knox Kinstle, one of the children enrolled in the Big Brothers Big Sisters youth organization.

Bigs in Blue is designed to bridge relationships between local law enforcement and the community’s youth. Overseen by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, which says these relationships can help children develop into confident adults and help build stronger bonds between law enforcement and the families they serve.

“They see what’s going on in our community and they know what these kids are up against and some of them have been up against the same exact situations that these kids are going up against now and to have somebody who is that instrumental in the community, who’s giving back to the community, not only by protecting our community but taking a kid and guiding them to a better future is, I mean, what better person to have on your side than a police officer?” said Nicole Burdick, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Burdick says the majority of the boys at the youth organization take the opportunity to be matched with a cop immediately.

“Because I like police officers,” said Kinstle.

Knox hasn’t found his police officer big yet. But he’s optimistic and his excitement about the program continues, especially after Rapid City Police offered a tour of the department and squad cars.

“We took turns to like go in like the SWAT team car, the police car, and then we rode here with the SWAT team car,” said Knistle.

“How was that?”

“Good,” said Knistle.

“Did you feel pretty cool?”

“Yes,” said Knistle.

Burdick says the Rapid City police department was the other half of pushing for this program to come to fruition, they wanted to understand local children’s adversities and be able to reach out.

“There is that willingness to make a change and I think that’s all it takes right now to spark and ignite something that’s positive for our kids because you don’t have a community without healthy young people in that community,” said Burdick.

Rapid City’s Big Brothers Big Sisters is two weeks into the program.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.