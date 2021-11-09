Advertisement

A paw-sitively helpful twist on Thanksgiving

Bar K9 is hosting a petsgiving.
Bar K9 is hosting a petsgiving.
Bar K9 is hosting a petsgiving.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The whole month of November, Bar K9 invites the community to drop off dog and cat supplies to donate to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

They have set up a designated area for people to come by and drop off supplies, otherwise, the owner, Jared Batman, invites people to donate and let your dog play around the area.

At the end of the month, everyone who donated will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Their first week into pets-giving, donations are better compared to last year, however, they are still in need of more items.

”Blankets and food, those are probably the two main ones, a lot of cat supplies I know they’re in need of right now too so, it is Bar K9 but we’ll accept cat supplies too,” said Batman.

You can find a list of what donations are needed here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.
Super Blue Blood Moon over the South Dakota State Capitol; Photo courtesy of Keith Hemmelman
“This is heading to the Supreme Court...” South Dakota House, Senate no closer to redistricting deal
Light rain and snow
Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
An Unsettled Weather Pattern through the Rest of the Week

Latest News

South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
Special session begins formal process to investigate, impeach South Dakota AG
stock footage of judge's gavel
Jury returns $42 million dollars for Rapid City woman injured while working for UPS
A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel...
Ellsworth B-1 bombers soar in global exercise
Colorful AAA Logo
6 Holiday Travel Tips You Need To Know