Ellsworth B-1 bombers soar in global exercise

A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel...
A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe over England, May 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly O’Connor)(Staff Sgt. Kelly OConnor | 100th Air Refueling Wing Public )
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s thunder in the Black Hills this week as Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 bomber crews participate in Global Thunder 22, an annual U.S. Strategic Command exercise.

During the exercise, there is an increase in 28th Bomb Wing flights, including “multiple sortie generations in short windows of time,” according to a release from the base public affairs office. Because of the increased tempo, people will hear more bombers taking off from the base than usual; including on overnight missions.

Global Thunder 22 tests the reliability of the country’s nuclear triad (bombers, missiles and submarines). The Strategic Command did not state when this exercise will end.

