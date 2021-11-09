Another Round of Light Rain and Snow is Expected Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More light rain and snow is expected tonight across our area. This will likely last longer than the rain we saw last night. Moderate snow is possible in the northern hills and parts of northeast Wyoming in the morning hours tomorrow. Most of the precipitation will clear out of the area by around noon. Thursday and Friday are looking quite cool with highs in the lower 40s. We are also going to see very gusty winds starting tomorrow but peaking on Veteran’s day with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

