Advertisement

An Unsettled Weather Pattern through the Rest of the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some light rain overnight, we’ll see some breaks in the clouds today with warmer temperatures on the heels of southerly winds. Our highs will be in the 50s today.

A cold front moves through late tonight and Wednesday. There could be a few showers with that front, but most of the rain will be east of us as a storm winds up over the upper Midwest.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be very windy with cold temperatures. Highs in the 30s and lower 40s with winds gusts to 50 miles per hour likely!

Friday will be cold, but warmer air returns this weekend. There might be a stray shower on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.
Light rain and snow
Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight
As the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to rule on Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better...
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws gathering signatures for new proposed ballot question on marijuana
stock footage of judge's gavel
Judge Viken hands down two life sentences in the 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City

Latest News

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this week
Several chances of rain and snow over the next couple of days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wet Snow this Morning; Cloudy and Cool the Rest of the Day
Light rain and snow
Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight
Cooler by the start of the work week
Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Are Expected Next Week