AAA provides helpful tips for those looking to travel this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Between Thanksgiving in two weeks, eased international travel restrictions, and the re-opened U.S./Canada border, people are itching to head out for the holidays.

And if you’re one of those people, you’ll want to pay attention.

Rhonda Keller, district director for AAA South Dakota lays out the Thanksgiving travel forecast and six important tips to have a great time traveling.

1. Book your rental car – booking your rental car maybe even more important than booking your flight because if you are unable to rent a vehicle to get to your holiday destination, you may need to rethink your plans altogether.

2. Book your flight – The ‘supply,’ or the number of available flights, may be limited by the staffing shortages most major airlines are experiencing. Book your holiday travel as soon as possible to ensure availability and to get the best price.

3. Book your hotel and inquire as to COVID-related protocols – COVID-related restrictions and staffing shortages may impact the availability of hotel rooms. Book your hotel room as soon as possible.

4. Work with a trusted travel advisor – A recent AAA survey indicates that more travelers are turning to travel advisors for their expert guidance and with good reason.

5. Consider trip insurance – In the wake of the pandemic, a recent AAA survey found that more people planning to get away are considering travel insurance. Policies vary dramatically but the right policy can provide much-needed peace of mind.

6. Book a Vehicle Checkup – Don’t wait. Make an appointment today for a bumper-to-bumper vehicle ‘check-up’ which may not be available if you wait until the last minute.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.