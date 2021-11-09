Advertisement

6 Holiday Travel Tips You Need To Know

By Miranda O'Bryan and Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Between Thanksgiving in two weeks, eased international travel restrictions and the reopened U.S/Canada border, people are itching to head abroad for the holidays.

AAA District Director Rhonda Keller appeared on “Good Morning Black Hills” to lay out the Thanksgiving travel forecast Tuesday and offered six vital tips holiday travelers should heed before they head off to meet family and friends.

1. Book your rental car – booking your rental car may be even more important than booking your flight because if you are unable to rent a vehicle to get to your holiday destination, you may need to rethink your plans altogether.

2. Book your flight – The ‘supply,’ or the number of available flights, may be limited by the staffing shortages most major airlines are experiencing. Book your holiday travel as soon as possible to ensure availability and to get the best price.

3. Book your hotel and inquire as to COVID-related protocols – COVID-related restrictions and staffing shortages may impact availability of hotel rooms. Book your hotel room as soon as possible.

4. Work with a trusted travel advisor – A recent AAA survey indicates that more travelers are turning to travel advisors for their expert guidance and with good reason. Given the sometimes daily changes in COVID-related travel restrictions, the need to navigate vaccine requirements for some travel and the support advisors can provide in the event of changes, AAA encourages travelers to work with a trusted travel advisor to ensure the best travel experience.

5. Consider trip insurance – In the wake of the pandemic, a recent AAA survey found that more people planning to get away are considering travel insurance. Policies vary dramatically but the right policy can provide much needed peace of mind.

6. Book a Vehicle Checkup – Don’t wait. Make an appointment today for a bumper-to-bumper vehicle ‘check-up’ which may not be available if you wait until the last minute.

