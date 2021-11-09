Advertisement

2 children shot during target practice in S.C.

By WYFF staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A South Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating after two children were shot by a family member.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the family member was doing target practice Sunday when the kids were hit.

Investigators say it appears to have been an accidental discharge.

“It appears that some adults had been outside doing some target practice. The children were playing nearby,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office. “One of the adults was handling a firearm whenever it went off, and that one round struck both children.”

Flood says the target practice was on the family’s property, and the boy and girl were both under the age of 10. They were rushed to the hospital by family members.

“Any time you’re handling guns, we always stress for people to be as careful and safe as they possibly can,” Flood said

The two children are still in the pediatric intensive care unit in critical condition, he said.

“This is an accident. Just a tragic, heartbreaking accident that unfortunately left these children in the condition they’re in now,” Flood said. “Our prayers are to the family.”

Deputies said no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

