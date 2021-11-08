Advertisement

Wet Snow this Morning; Cloudy and Cool the Rest of the Day

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level disturbance is causing a band of snow and rain across the area this morning. Some of the snow has been heavy. Watch for slick and slushy roads in higher elevations.

This precipitation will taper off before noon, but skies will remain cloudy today.

Milder temperatures can be expected Tuesday with southerly winds, but a strong cold front will bring gusty winds and colder temperatures later Wednesday and Veterans Day. A few light snow flurries will be possible.

Milder air returns next weekend.

