Several chances of rain and snow over the next couple of days

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another round of rain and snow is possible tonight, but it likely will not last long as precipitation is expected to clear out by sunrise. Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Around 8-10pm tomorrow, we expect to see more light rain and snow scattered across the region. This precipitation will likely last throughout the night and into Wednesday. We will continue to see scattered light rain and snow throughout the region on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. The places that will see mostly rainfall, will likely see it transition to light snow Wednesday night into Thursday, and then finally see the precipitation completely clear out of the area by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are looking quite cool with highs in the lower 40s. Clear skies and highs in the lower 50s are forecasted for the weekend.

