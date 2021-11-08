Pet of the week: Kingston

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Kingston is a 9-month-old Terrier, American pit bull, and bulldog mix.

He is very energetic and loves to play with people. Food and toys are his favorites until he is able to meet his best friend. Kingston is a very curious and loving dog, and prefers to be the only pet.

He is trained and kennel trained for the night. He is excited to find his forever home!

If you’re interested in adopting Kingston, call the Humane Society of the Black Hills at 605-394-4170.

