Advertisement

Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight

Light rain and snow
Light rain and snow
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain and snow is expected to form across the Black Hills over the next couple of hours. This will likely continue into tomorrow morning until about noon. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be a lot cooler than today with highs in the 40s across the viewing area. Tomorrow night we may see some light-to-moderate rain to the south of Rapid City, but mostly dry weather is expected in the Black Hills overnight tomorrow. Our next chance of widespread rain and snow after tonight and tomorrow morning will be Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Judge Viken hands down two life sentences in the 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer
As the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to rule on Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better...
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws gathering signatures for new proposed ballot question on marijuana
A new report found that South Dakota is one of the state’s highest at-risk of losing its most...
South Dakota one of the worst-affected states in terms of ‘brain drain’
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received...
Over 33,000 signatures collected for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to sexual assault.
Former Box Elder police officer pleas guilty to aggravated sexual abuse

Latest News

Cooler by the start of the work week
Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Are Expected Next Week
A warm weekend on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Breezy and Mild Today; Unseasonably Warm Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Temperatures today; Windy and Mild Friday