Advertisement

An eye-opening traveling exhibit makes its way to Rapid City

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit...
The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit called “No Child’s Play”.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center is hosting an open reception for a traveling exhibit called “No Child’s Play”.

The exhibit displays the perspective of children before, during, and after the Holocaust through images focused on toys, games, artwork, diaries, and personal experiences.

President of the Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City, Steven Ben, says this exhibit is meant to remind people of the tragic events, now that the number of survivors is diminishing due to age.

He also says that this exhibit is timely and serves as a reminder to minorities - even in modern times.

”This is why it’s important that these traveling exhibits continue to circulate in our population as a constant reminder of not only what happens but of providing vigilance for the ensuing years,” said Ben.

The exhibit is open from Monday to Friday at the Journey Museum.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the South Dakota Supreme Court has yet to rule on Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better...
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws gathering signatures for new proposed ballot question on marijuana
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received...
Over 33,000 signatures collected for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
stock footage of judge's gavel
Judge Viken hands down two life sentences in the 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer
Light rain and snow
Light Rain and Snow is Possible Tonight
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue...
Rapid City police have new partners, the police department has implemented the Bigs in Blue program.

Latest News

Pet of the week: Kingston
Pet of the week: Kingston
Girl Scouts mobile STEM center
Girl Scouts have a new flavor and it’s called STEM
Marsha Smith Bingham used 23 and Me, a genetic testing kit, in order to find her father.
Teacher Finds New Branch of Family Tree after DNA Testing
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
1 dead, 2 injured in central Sioux Falls shooting Sunday