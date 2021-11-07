Advertisement

Over 33,000 signatures collected for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received...
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received enough signatures to ensure the possible expansion will be on the ballot.(CNN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota voters will see Medicaid expansion on the ballot in the 2022 election.

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received enough signatures to ensure the possible expansion will be on the ballot.

Campaign director Zach Marcus said in a statement that Medicaid expansion is a big deal for South Dakota, and the measure would boost the economy, create jobs, and save the state money.

The expansion has been endorsed by several labor and healthcare organizations across the country.

