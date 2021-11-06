A warm weekend on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected at times to begin the weekend. It will be a little breezy, but the temperatures are going to be very warm! Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for everyone! Sunday will be partly cloudy, too. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Get out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, because heading into the winter months, a weekend with 60s and 70s might not happen again until spring!

Cooler air moves in next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible on Monday. Some light accumulations are possible. It could be breezy at times through the week as well. Precipitation chances aren’t too promising after Monday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.