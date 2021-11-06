Advertisement

A warm weekend on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:14 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected at times to begin the weekend. It will be a little breezy, but the temperatures are going to be very warm! Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for everyone! Sunday will be partly cloudy, too. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Get out and enjoy the nice weather this weekend, because heading into the winter months, a weekend with 60s and 70s might not happen again until spring!

Cooler air moves in next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible on Monday. Some light accumulations are possible. It could be breezy at times through the week as well. Precipitation chances aren’t too promising after Monday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas
Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to sexual assault.
Former Box Elder police officer pleas guilty to aggravated sexual abuse
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City
Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
Mother-daughter duo takes a hard to understand topic and makes it easy in co-authored...
Mother-daughter duo takes a hard to understand topic and makes it easy in co-authored children’s book

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Breezy and Mild Today; Unseasonably Warm Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Temperatures today; Windy and Mild Friday
Highs in the 60s for the next several days
Warmer Weather and Sunshine is Expected For the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Mild And Dry Weather Pattern for the Rest of the Week