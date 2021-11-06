Judge Viken hands down two life sentences in the 2016 murder of Vinny Brewer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the two men convicted in the murder of Vinny Brewer on the Pine Ridge Reservation back in 2016 is sentenced to life in federal prison.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Francisco Villanueva to two consecutive life terms.

He was convicted along with Adan Coronaback in September of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit assault, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

In court, Villanueva said,“God willing, the truth will come out. I did not take their son’s life.”

Brewer’s mother also spoke saying her son meant so much to so many people and called the killing a senseless death.

Judge Viken described the crime as “unspeakably gruesome” saying they fired multiple rounds into someone who was running away.

Corona is set to be sentenced on February 18th.

We spoke to Vinnie’s father after the sentence was handed down and remembers one of the last times he saw his son alive.

“The night before. He came to my room and sat on my bed and we talked and when he went to leave the room he gave me a hug and kissed me on the cheek and said I love you pops, he called me pops. He was my best friend besides being my son,” Vincent Brewer, says

Vinny’s father described him as a beautiful boy who loved the game of basketball.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.