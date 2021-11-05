This year, Pennington County had more road deaths than any other county in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety released statistics showing the staggering number of traffic fatalities in Pennington County over the last year.

Of the 132 fatalities on the road in 2021 in South Dakota, 22 of those were in Pennington County. This compared to nine fatalities in Minnehaha County, nearly double the population.

Lieutenant Chris Hislip with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says speeding, impaired driving, and not wearing a seat belt are all factors in these deaths.

He also says there are factors unique to Pennington County that put us high on the list.

”Because of special events, like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, we bring in tourists from all over, and our roads are more advanced in the hills with a lot of blind spots and speed changes, curves, and other things like that,” Hislip said.

57% of traffic deaths in the state involved people not wearing a seat belt.

