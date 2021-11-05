Tap the brakes, getting a CDL will take some extra training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In order to be a semi truck driver, one needs to obtain a particular license.

Coming to grips with one of those licenses is going to be seeing some changes at the federal level, requiring new drivers to undergo additional training, and for some who already have a license to do so too.

Trucking means getting things where they need to be.

In Judd Strowbridge’s words, the Owner of Red Door Trucking, “It helps keep America running.”

Changes are coming to their currently shorthanded world regarding something you need to be a part of it, the Commercial Drivers License.

“People need to have something to do. Have to have a sense of purpose. We need to get people out their,” says Strowbridge, “get people working.”

The new rules have to do with Entry Level Driver Training, and he says something else being considered is dropping the law to go interstate down to 18-years-old.

“Get the age down. Get more blood into the trucking industry. And,” adds Strowbridge,” get more trucks rolling to help out with shortages like what’s been going on with COVID-19. Requiring an additional training on something like this to get guys behind the seat with somebody with actual experience in the process of what it takes -- How to drive the truck, How the trailers react.... especially in winter time. I don’t think a person can really get enough hands on experience before actually driving in those conditions.”

The additional driving theory and hands-on training would come in February 2022 for anyone looking to get an initial license, or for those looking to add endorsements to theirs.

“It’s a bigger headache for a lot of the guys that are already out there,” says Strowbridge, “but if it makes it safer for everybody I don’t really see a downside in it.”

The training is projected to take roughly six weeks, “but if you got experience in driving it, and you know what you’re doing... I’m sure you’ll get it done a lot faster than just that.”

He says smaller trucking business are having a hard time competing with larger freight companies that have their own training programs.

“They’re obviously able to do things at a lot cheaper rate than Mom and Pop’s can,” says Strowbridge.

He says getting truckers interested when they’re young is a good idea, especially with the push for self driving trucks, because older generations are more familiar with trucks from a time since passed.

“Whereas, the younger generation having grown up and been raised with technology it’s going to be a simple integration for them,” says Strowbridge.

He says there’s just a lot on the table.

“The trucking industry is just, kind of, a little upside down right now in a lot of ways,” says Strowbridge.

