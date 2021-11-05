RCAS attempting to make progress with infrastructure plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two years ago, the Rapid City Area Schools presented a plan to update and modernize some school buildings.

And now they want to press forward.

At that time, RCAS asked the public to vote on a $180-million bond. That was voted down. Not long thereafter, the COVID pandemic began and the focus shifted. Now, some COVID relief money is being used for the rebuilding of South Middle School.

RCAS facilities director Kumar Veluswamy said that the time is coming to move forward with the infrastructure plan.

”Education is one thing that we have to invest in,” Veluswamy said. “We need to be ready; we need to have that opportunity for our kids and grandkids and everyone down the road. That’s one way we move the nation forward.”

Veluswamy said that one way the pandemic impacted the infrastructure plan was by putting virtual learning front and center.

