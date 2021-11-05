Advertisement

Pennington County has 3 new graduates from Drug Court

drug court
drug court(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judge Matt Brown oversaw the event and shared his encouragement for those who completed the drug program.

Drug Court started in Pennington County in 2016 and allows those who complete the program the ability to stay out of prison.

Ike was one of the three graduates and says today meant a lot to him and says the court taught him how to be an adult and adds this is the first time he has been sober in his adult life.

He also graduated with Erin W. who he credits for getting him through to graduation day.

“It was amazing, We walked out of jail together, we went through this whole program basically holding hands and I don’t think I could have done it without her,” Ike S. drug court graduate

Judge Brown told graduates that “today is not the end of the journey but the end of the beginning,” for them and that they were all gladiators for making it through the program.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
UPDATE: Name Released In Jones County Fatal Crash
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Hammerin’ Braves win 1st World Series crown since 1995, rout Astros
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died

Latest News

But, as tuition costs continue to rise, is there a real return on that investment?
Do college graduates get as much as they give?
South Dakota will no longer house 3G phone towers.
Bye-bye 3G cell phone coverage for South Dakota in 2022
Rapid City Solid Waste Collects nearly 60,000 tires at the end of October, 2021.
Clearly the Black Hills are tired of their tires, disposal event rids of 1,500,000 pounds
The rose beds are tucked in for the winter.
Rapid City rose beds get tucked in for winter bedtime