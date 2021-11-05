Mother-daughter duo takes a hard to understand topic and makes it easy in co-authored children’s book
Rebecca Ninke and Kate Watson, co-authors of “There’s No Wrong Way to Pray” share their experience writing a children’s book and the meaning behind it.
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sometimes, writing and faith share a similar difficulty, it can be intimidating to be intentional. But a mom and daughter duo’s book looks to make prayer more approachable for children.
