Health Watch: healthy eating tips

health watch
health watch
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hi, I’m doctor Kyle Larson from Creekside Medical Clinic. This Wednesday was observed as National eating healthy day, so I thought I would take some time to talk about making healthy dieting choices that can have a positive impact on our physical and mental health, prevent disease, and prolong our lives. Fruit and vegetables are proven to be healthy and can prevent heart disease and strokes. Try to eat fresh fruit and vegetables with your meals and for snacks, if fresh isn’t available canned and frozen are ok. We recommend eating at least 2 and a half servings of vegetables and two servings of fruits daily. Foods high in fiber can also prevent heart disease and help people with type 2 diabetes, as well as help regulate digestion. We recommend eating 25-30 grams of fiber a day. Vitamin D and calcium is important for bones talk with your provider about daily goals. Foods high in protein will help your body make new cells, and repair cells you already have. Chicken, fish, eggs, beans, nuts, and soy products are all good sources of protein. Try to limit red meat which can be hard on your heart if you eat too much. To maintain a healthy diet there are foods to avoid

