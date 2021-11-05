Advertisement

Geomagnetic storm produces colorful auroras

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:42 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - A strong geomagnetic storm this week produced colorful auroras across the world.

The storm was a level three out of five.

The storm was seen Wednesday and Thursday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellite and ground-based instruments.

The storms are caused by solar flares and experts say this level of storm happens about 11 times a year.

This storm causes auroras, also known as the northern and southern lights.

The stronger the storm, the more likely they are to be seen at lower latitudes.

A level three geomagnetic storm often produces northern lights seen as low as Oregon and Illinois

The Washington Post reports this storm makes up for disappointing aurora displays over Halloween weekend.

