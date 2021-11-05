Advertisement

Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to rape

Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to sexual assault.
Box Elder Police Officer pleas guilty to sexual assault.(KY3)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A year ago, Officer Ricardo Olandez with the Box Elder Police Department administered a life saving dose of Naloxone to a man who nearly overdosed.

Friday, he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse in federal court in Rapid City.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Olandez, he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim repeatedly over a six week period earlier this year in his home on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The victim eventually told Olandez’s wife, who then confronted him.

The statement says Olandez apologized for what he had done and fled to Montana, and was eventually arrested in Georgia.

He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City
Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
UPDATE: Name Released In Jones County Fatal Crash
drug court
Pennington County has 3 new graduates from Drug Court

Latest News

Prescribed fire planned for Saturday, November 6, in Wind Cave National Park
Mother-daughter duo takes a hard to understand topic and makes it easy in co-authored...
Mother-daughter duo takes a hard to understand topic and makes it easy in co-authored children’s book
Dr. Kyle Larson shares healthy eating tips in this week's edition of Health Watch.
Health Watch: healthy eating tips
Roses aren’t capable of surviving through the winter months by themselves, because of South...
Rapid City rose beds get tucked in for winter bedtime