Black Hills VA working to prevent suicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Veterans are and a half times more likely to die by suicide, with about 22 taking their own lives every day.

This week, the Biden administration announced plans to combat suicide among veterans, which they call a public health and national security crisis.

The VA of the Black Hills has several resources for veterans dealing with mental health issues, including a hotline, medication, and above all else, a sense of community.

”Suicide has been an issue that the VA has focused on for many, many years,” said Meagan Gorman, mental health administrative officer for the Black Hills VA. “I personally have known of it for more than 10 years. We’re got getting away from it. We’re going to focus on keeping our veterans safe.”

According to the VA, about 70% of veteran suicides in the last year involved a firearm.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1- 800-273-8255.

