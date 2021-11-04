Advertisement

Mild Temperatures today; Windy and Mild Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:36 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today’s weather will be amazing! Highs will be in the 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be fairly light.

A Pacific cold front will move through tonight and Friday. Gusty winds are likely, but temperatures will still be quite mild for this time of year.

The weekend will feature warmer than normal temperatures, too. No major changes in the weather pattern are likely until the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
UPDATE: Name Released In Jones County Fatal Crash
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Hammerin’ Braves win 1st World Series crown since 1995, rout Astros
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died

Latest News

Highs in the 60s for the next several days
Warmer Weather and Sunshine is Expected For the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Mild And Dry Weather Pattern for the Rest of the Week
Sunny and warmer for the rest of the week
Temperatures will warm up throughout
Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Are in the Forecast For the End of the Week