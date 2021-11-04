Mild Temperatures today; Windy and Mild Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today’s weather will be amazing! Highs will be in the 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be fairly light.

A Pacific cold front will move through tonight and Friday. Gusty winds are likely, but temperatures will still be quite mild for this time of year.

The weekend will feature warmer than normal temperatures, too. No major changes in the weather pattern are likely until the middle and end of next week.

