Local Chef Creates Colorful Plant-Based Food in Rapid City

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The natural world has always intrigued chef Andrea Davis. Becoming a vegetarian as a child, Chef Andrea has always beef fascinated with the outdoors. She has experimented with ways to use plants and herbs in her cuisine for some time, and you can enjoy her colorful, healthy and very flavorful creations in Rapid City.

Learn more about Andrea and Cocina Flora in this segment.

For additional information and to learn how you can partake in her cuisine, visit her website www.cocinaflora.com.

