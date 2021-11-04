Clearly the Black Hills are tired of their tires, disposal event rids of 1,500,000 pounds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rubber is used for all kinds of things, from clothes to toys and pacifiers to medical devices.

The most common use for rubber, tires.

However, what happens when those tires outlive their usefulness?

Rapid City Solid Waste held a week long event at the end of October allowing people to dispose of their tires for free, when normally it costs between 4-dollars and 8-dollars per tire.

The event was a success, collecting enough for nearly 15-thousand cars, or 705 tons worth. That’s one and a half million pounds gathered that week.

2018′s event saw half the amount.

Ria Harper, Outreach Coordinator for Rapid City Solid Waste, says the main goal of Rapid City Solid Waste is to keep those tires out of the environment and out of their pit.

”We want to keep as much out of the pit as possible. And,” says Harper, “tires get tricky. We don’t like them up there, because if they did catch on fire it’s really, really hard to put out. We hold events like this so they can get disposed of properly, and they can get recycled. Some people try to use them as, like, playground turf, swings or whatever. We want to keep as much away from there [the pit] as possible and recycle.”

The tires were transported to North Dakota to be shredded and used as a cover for a Monofill, which is a landfill dedicated to one type of waste.

