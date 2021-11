MURDO, S.D. (KEVN) – Jerald Mosier, 74, of Belle Fourche, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash east of Murdo, last Saturday afternoon.

Mosier died when his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, which was headed eastbound on Interstate 90 went off the road.

