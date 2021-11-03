Advertisement

The sheriff’s office welcomes its newest furry addition

therapy dog
therapy dog(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is officially introducing its newest addition to the team, Harley.

Harley is a 19th-month-old black lab recently certified as a therapy dog for the office as a part of the department’s wellness program.

It’s been nearly a year since the department kicked off the program to meet the needs of law enforcement as they encounter sometimes disturbing incidents while on the job.

“First responder, specifically law enforcement folks, may encounter up to 188 critical incidents throughout the course of their career. Obviously, that takes a toll and we want to help them get through those challenging times in their career in the most healthy way possible. We want them to be around and we want them to get to the end of their career successfully,” said Corey Brubakken, Wellness Coordinator for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Brubakken said although not everyone is a dog person, a therapy dog is just one option in the wellness program, and it’s one that brightens up most people’s day at the office.

