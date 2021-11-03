Rapid City makes a top 20 list for best beer towns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think of the Black Hills you might think of the beautiful nature or national monuments, but what about carefully crafted beer?

According to travelmag.com, those breweries are destination hot spots since Rapid City made the list for the 20 best beer towns in the United States.

“It’s amazingly rewarding to even hear that we were recognized. We have great breweries in town and it’s such a great community. I’m amazed Rapid City was even recognized, to be honest, there are so many great beer communities and to know we’re in the top 20 is awesome,” said Rick Stevens, assistant brewer and taproom manager of Dakota Point Brewery.

Stevens said his passion for crafting beers started at a young age.

“I’ve loved beer my whole life. I’ve been brewing beer since I was 21 years old and had a previous professional career and here we are now. I got a great opportunity, been working in the brewing industry for 7 years now.”

Jay Waldner, the co-founder of Zymurcracy Beer Company, agrees and believes craft beer brings people together.

“We try and create a real family atmosphere, really inviting, and get to know people while they are out here drinking and hopefully get to know them so they continue to come back. It’s nice that people are recognizing us and craft beer and pushing the envelope a little bit and trying to understand what we’re trying to do,” said Waldner.

However, creating a beer takes time which is why each beverage is carefully crafted

“We’re very geared towards the technical aspect of brewing and understanding the beers styles so we’ll brew a lot of styles as close to styles as we can with the ingredients we can get and then we try to mix it up again from time to time,” said Waldner.

Depending on the style of beer, it could be weeks before it’s ready to serve. Both breweries distribute their beer throughout the Black Hills grateful that their hard work is paying off.

“It is cool. That’s why we’re here and that’s what we’re doing. It shows that everybody is making good quality beer and starting to get recognized for it is really nice,” said Stevens.

https://www.travelmag.com/articles/beer-towns-usa/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.