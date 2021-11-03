Advertisement

The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City

Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.
Rapid City just issued its first provisional license for medical cannabis dispensary Tuesday.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The license was given to Puffy’s on Campbell street, and the city has 10 to 12 more applications that have paid the admission fee of 1,500 dollars, to review.

15 initial applications are the maximum. The application process can be lengthy, after filling a request form, it then can advance to finance, if approved, which can take up to 45 days to review an application, along with the process of a background check, all that is required for a license is to be submitted to the state by December 31st.

That deadline allows provisional licenses to enter the state drawing for dispensary licenses.

”We’ve bonded with some of these applicants because they want to do it right, it’s very important to them so they return to our office over and over again to ensure that they’re getting everything that we need and it’s been a real positive experience for all of us,” said Vicki Fischer, interim community development director for the city of Rapid City.

Pauline Sumption, finance director for the city of Rapid City, says they will hopefully get through the second application Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson are accused of murdering 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Hammerin’ Braves win 1st World Series crown since 1995, rout Astros
Body found in ditch off Highway 16
Hyde County, South Dakota
Hyde Co. Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died
The U-S Department of Transportation released new data showing a spike in road fatalities...
The roads are getting increasingly more dangerous

Latest News

BEER
Rapid City makes a top 20 list for best beer towns
His entire life, Ernie LaPointe was told his great grandfather was Sitting Bull, the Lakota...
Legendary Lakota leader’s grandson shares journey to prove family tree
therapy dog
The sheriff’s office welcomes its newest furry addition
The jail explains protocol surrounding inmate safety.
Only a handful of correctional officers at the Pennington County Jail are Native American