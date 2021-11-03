The first license for medical cannabis dispensary has been issued by Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The license was given to Puffy’s on Campbell street, and the city has 10 to 12 more applications that have paid the admission fee of 1,500 dollars, to review.

15 initial applications are the maximum. The application process can be lengthy, after filling a request form, it then can advance to finance, if approved, which can take up to 45 days to review an application, along with the process of a background check, all that is required for a license is to be submitted to the state by December 31st.

That deadline allows provisional licenses to enter the state drawing for dispensary licenses.

”We’ve bonded with some of these applicants because they want to do it right, it’s very important to them so they return to our office over and over again to ensure that they’re getting everything that we need and it’s been a real positive experience for all of us,” said Vicki Fischer, interim community development director for the city of Rapid City.

Pauline Sumption, finance director for the city of Rapid City, says they will hopefully get through the second application Wednesday.

