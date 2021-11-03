Advertisement

2 Rapid City men charged with murder make first court appearance

Both individuals charged with being involved in a murder in Rapid City, SD off of HWY 16.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 25-year-old Jacob Staton and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, appeared for the first time in court for the murder of 24-year-old Dhani Aronson.

Aronson was found dead in a ditch off of Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road Monday morning.

Thorson was charged with 2nd-degree murder, possibly facing life in prison, where the state alleges he shot Aronson in the head.

The state requested a 1-million dollar bond, calling him a serious flight risk and threat to the community.

Thorson’s attorney requested that be lowered due to both his work and his wife being in town.

Staton is charged with accessory to a crime, where the state alleges he helped to dump and discard Aronson’s body.

The state sought a 500-thousand dollar bond, while Staton’s attorney argued that it should also be lower, because of friends he has in town and his job in Rapid City at Dakota Panel.

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen said that despite neither defendant having much history with crime, she granted the states requests for both individuals due to what she called the severity of the charges and the likelihood they’ll be increased.

