UPDATE: 2 arrested in Highway 16 homicide case

Pennington County, S.D. (KEVN) – Authorities have arrested two people who they believe are connected to the murder of a man who’s body was found in a ditch near Highway 16.

Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined that Dhani I. Aronson, 25, had been murdered.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department, the two suspects, Jacob Staton, 25, and Andrew Thorson, 29, both of Rapid City, were arrested on Monday night and charged with accessory to murder.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” said Captain of Investigations Tony Harrison. “Good team work and inter-agency collaboration allowed us to locate the suspects within about 12 hours of discovering the victim. We’re not done combing through the details. More charges could be pending.”