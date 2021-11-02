Advertisement

Sunny and warmer for the rest of the week

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another chilly night is on tap, but it won’t be as cold as the past couple of nights. Lows will fall into the 20s for everyone.

Sunny skies continue for Wednesday and the warmer air will finally arrive. Highs are expected to be in the 50s for everyone. It continues to warm up for the rest of the week as 60s take over on Thursday and continue through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.

There doesn’t look to be much moisture in the forecast going into the weekend, but there could be a little storm system that moves in near the middle of next week that could bring some moisture to us. We will keep an eye on it and make updates to the forecast as needed.

Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again

