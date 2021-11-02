Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Are in the Forecast For the End of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a very cold morning for Rapid City, and temperatures will remain cool throughout the day. After we expect tonight to be another night with lows below freezing, temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow with highs in the 50s expected. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are in the forecast for the end of the week.

