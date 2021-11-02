Advertisement

Sunny Skies and Warmer Temperatures Are in the Forecast For the End of the Week

Temperatures will warm up throughout
Temperatures will warm up throughout
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:52 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a very cold morning for Rapid City, and temperatures will remain cool throughout the day. After we expect tonight to be another night with lows below freezing, temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow with highs in the 50s expected. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are in the forecast for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch off Highway 16
South Dakota on Monday: The Numbers
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Another chilly day on tap, but warmer air is coming
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Chilly Today; Slow Warming Trend through the Rest of the Week
50s for highs by the end of the week
Cold Temperatures Are Expected For the Next Couple of Days
highs in the 50s for the end of the week
Cool Temperatures Will Dominate the Forecast For the Next Several Days