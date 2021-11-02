Advertisement

Sheriff who responded to fatal crash involving AG Ravnsborg has died

Hyde County, South Dakota
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek has died, Dakota News Now confirmed Tuesday.

Sheriff Volek is most recently known as the first person on-scene following the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in September 2020. Volek and Ravnsborg searched the area following the crash. Volek also lent Ravnsborg his personal vehicle following the crash.

Volek served as sheriff for 22 years. He was 69-year-old old.

The details of Volek’s death have yet to be released.

