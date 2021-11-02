SD Retailers Association offers $1,000 workforce incentive

PIERRE, S.D. - A labor shortage has been plaguing businesses nationwide, and South Dakota has not been immune to the struggle.

Now, the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) is trying to lure more out of state workers to fill jobs in South Dakota with a cash incentive.

The SDRA is offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to out of state workers who take jobs with businesses in South Dakota that are members of the SDRA. The employees must work thirty hours, and would receive the first half after 90 days, and the second half after 180 days.

SDRA Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says that they’re hoping to capitalize on a number of people already moving to the Rushmore State.

“If we can take an individual who is a primary wage earner, and we can have their spouse, neighbor, family member who is moving and coming along with them to South Dakota, and we can get them into a retail career, than that is absolutely a win for both parties,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson says that workforce shortages have plagued South Dakota for years, and it is something that the SDRA has worked to combat for just as long. However, the bonuses are a new step for them.

“We’ve been addressing this up to this labor shortage up to this point with information,” explained Sanderson. “Things like tips and tricks to make sure employees feel valued, make sure you are compensating them properly, helping them with child care. Ultimately, what it comes down to is that those things are all good, but maybe we can do more.”

That means businesses like Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint in Pierre can put themselves out there just a bit more to out of state workers.

“We are always trying to look for new people in our business, this is a new business and South Dakota gives us the opportunity to do that,” said Daron Wheelhouse, owner of Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint. “This will be a huge help for us because we can expand our outreach effort more to those workers who are out of state right now as well.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Television. All rights reserved.