The roads are getting increasingly more dangerous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The roads are becoming increasingly more dangerous, a new AAA survey highlights first responders’ experiences with reckless driving that have resulted in hundreds of roadside deaths.

Although the Move Over law was passed in 1996, according to the AAA survey, almost 70% of first responders say that, in their experience, drivers do not slow down and move over for those working along the side of the road. 60% say they do not feel safer since the law was put in place.

However, it’s not just first responders who are put in harm’s way when it comes to roadside assistance and risky driving.

“The other vehicle the pedestrians that are involved in the stop vehicle, they’re at risk as well, for passing vehicles but it’s any stopped vehicle so you look at tow truck drivers they have amber lights so do fire department vehicles so there’s other vehicles and other people that are involved than just police officers that are impacted by this,” said Jeff McCoy, patrol lieutenant at Rapid City Police Department.

When amber, yellow or blue lights are displayed on a vehicle or a tow truck, drivers need to slow down and move to another lane.

But, on a one-lane road, the drivers should slow down to 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit and proceed with caution.

“A lot of times we’ll put our big apparatus, our fire apparatus at the rear of the scene that gives a larger apparatus with a lot of lights hopefully to see, that gives us a safe working area in front of that, and a loading area if we’re dealing with an EMS situation where we’re loading patients into the back of ambulances,” said Brian Povandra, division chief for fire operations at Rapid City Fire Department.

If an emergency vehicle is using red lights, drivers should come to a complete stop before the stopped vehicle.

“Pay attention, watch the roadway, I know everybody wants to look and see what’s going on at the emergency scene, the bright lights tend to draw people’s eyes to them but pay attention to the roadway,” said Povandra.

McCoy agrees, advising drivers to stay educated on road laws.

