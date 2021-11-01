We use an algorithm every day, but what does it mean?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Senator John Thune questioned big tech representatives from companies such as TikTok and Snapchat, as well as the Facebook whistleblower, about the protection of children online.

Earlier this year, Thune reintroduced the bipartisan Filter Bubble Transparency Act, this would require big tech platforms to allow users to choose to view content that has not been filtered by a secret algorithm.

So it would create a way for users to pick between using the company’s algorithm or having almost unfiltered information.

The bill wants to assess the dangers of having a narrow, or company-filtered algorithm.

”The user who’s not putting input, the algorithm keeps feeding you the same material and it reinforces in your mind and so you may not have a clear picture of the news or clear picture of the situation based on a very narrow assessment of throwing out things it thinks you don’t like and not including things that you might be interested in that’ll diversify your point of view,” said Jeff Mcgough, head of computer science and engineering at South Dakota School of Mines.

Supporters of the Filter Bubble Transparency Act say it supports users’ ability to remain in control of the information on their various feeds.

