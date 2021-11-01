Advertisement

Veteran’s Week at the YMCA brings attention to the mobile Vet Center

It’s Veteran’s Week at the YMCA, and to honor those who served our country, a community partnership is compiling a list of resources for veterans.
By Miranda O'Bryan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s Veteran’s Week at the YMCA, and to honor those who served our country, a community partnership is compiling a list of resources for veterans.

Nicole Craig and Jeffrey Gorr share what the week will have to offer to the community.

