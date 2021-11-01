South Dakota on Monday: The Numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, South Dakota has 403 new cases of COVID. There are currently 5,483 active cases.

205 people are currently hospitalized in the state.

South Dakota has now lost 2,241 people to the virus. Most recently, there has been 1 death in Custer, and 1 death in Lawrence.

Bennett has 2 new cases, Butte has 9 new cases, Custer has 2 new cases, Fall River has 5 new cases, Harding has 1 new case, Jackson has 1 new case, Lawrence has 10 new cases, Lyman has 3 new cases, Meade has 16 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 3 new cases, Pennington has 62 new cases, Todd has 3 new cases, and Ziebach has 12 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 67.52% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 58.08% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series. These percentage numbers reflect a plateau in residents who are getting themselves vaccinated, with only fractions of percentage points changing each day.

Although the rate of initial vaccinations is moving at a slow pace, the number of individuals who are receiving their booster shots is moving along more quickly.

11,605 residents have received the Moderna booster shot, and 44,499. residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

