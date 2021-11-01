A record-breaking year for Halloween sales

Advertisement

This year’s Halloween was a success, at least according to the stores. Holiday sales reached a record high.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People felt more comfortable celebrating the spooky season this Halloween, based on the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, Halloween-related purchases were expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion compared to last years $8.05 billion.

With more people staying inside last year, sales were low. 58% of Americans intended to participate in Halloween activities in 2020 compared to 65% this year, and 68% in 2019.

“We sold out so fast this year, just we could barely keep the product on the walls,” said Cassondra Hackett, assistant manager for Spirit Halloween.

Total spending for Halloween essentials across the nation reached its highest since pre-pandemic, costumes sit at $3.32 billion, a leap from last year but didn’t exceed 2017. Decorations, candy, and greeting cards rose higher than they’d been the last four years.

The majority of Halloween participants had their minds already set on a costume months beforehand.

“Hocus Pocus was sold out really quick, of course, got to go with the classics. Our horror section like Freddy, Jason, Michael Myers, the traditional,” said Hackett.

More than 4.6 million adults planned to put on a pointy hat and dress as a witch this year.

