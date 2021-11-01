November 30 marks 4th South Dakota Day of Giving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The statewide give-back event, South Dakota Gives is only a few weeks away.

Kelly Gibson from the Rural Philanthropy Institute and Project Manager for SD Gives, shares more about the event.

“The 2021 South Dakota Day of Giving is November 30. We have over 400 nonprofit organizations across the state registered to participate in this year’s giving day. They will be using the Day to create awareness about their work, recruit volunteers and raise dollars to support the important work they do,” said Gibson. “The South Dakota Day of Giving is about celebrating generosity. We can tend to have a focus on consumerism during this time of year – Black Friday, Shop Local Saturday, Cyber Monday. But the South Dakota Day of Giving is all about celebrating generosity and finding ways to engage with the organizations you care about. Last year more than 1300 people who had never made a donation to an organization made a contribution to a SD nonprofit. Organizations raised almost $2 million on the Day - during the height of the pandemic. This is the fourth annual South Dakota Day of Giving. We are encouraged by the growing number of participating organizations and the increased collaboration the Day has brought about in many South Dakota communities. There are a lot of ways business and the general public can participate in the Day of Giving. They can reach out to organizations they care about and make a donation, collect items needed by local organizations, learn more about volunteer opportunities, share on social media the organizations they support and encourage others to do the same, follow SD Gives on Facebook and watch all the fun. The Day of Giving has been supported by The Numad Group, Rural Philanthropy Institute, the Bush Foundation, Larson Family Foundation, South Dakota Community Foundation and First Interstate Bank. We hope to see SD nonprofits raise funding on the Day of Giving on November 30, and we particularly want to see South Dakotans turn out and support the nonprofit organizations that provide critical services and add to the vibrancy of life in communities across the state.”

