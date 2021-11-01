Advertisement

Cornerstone’s Women and Children’s home expanded years ago, and that was due to the efforts made by the community.

Cornerstone women and children’s home is working to implement a new playground for their residents.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Women and Children’s home originally was only using a portion of the facility, offering 36 beds.

But one contributor for the home, Bill Howard, went around the neighborhood to get support to open the rest of the facility, in total housing 68 beds.

Howard says out of 50 people he talked to, only two were concerned with the expansion.

Once Howard collected the neighborhood’s signatures, it was presented to the city council where it was accepted and the expansion was able to occur.

”So that was very gratifying and I felt real good about making that effort and it was some cold weather but I plugged around the neighborhood and I got it done and it was very interesting how most people were aware of what’s going on and they were anxious to support it,” said Bill Howard, contributor for the Women and Children’s home.

The Women and Children’s home is now preparing for a new playground to be built due to the efforts of the community and WestHills village.

