Chilly Today; Slow Warming Trend through the Rest of the Week

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:01 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see lots of clouds early today, but clearing by afternoon. Any light snow in south central or southwest South Dakota will dissipate or shift south into Nebraska later this morning.

A slow warming trend can be expected after today, lasting through the end of the week. Many spots will see 60+ degree highs by Thursday and Friday. A cold front may cool us off slightly by the weekend. Mostly dry conditions are expected through the next 7 to 10 days.

