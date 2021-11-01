Advertisement

Astros force World Series back to Houston with 9-5 win over Braves

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.

Adam Duvall’s first-inning grand slam off Framber Valdez had built a 4-0 lead, but the Astros scored twice in the second off rookie Tucker Davidson, making his first big league appearance since mid-June, then tied the score in the third.

Freddie Freeman’s home run in the bottom half put the Braves back ahead as they tried to close out their first title since 1995, but A.J. Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded in the fifth and Gonzalez singled for a 7-5 lead.

Game 6 is in Houston on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines evacuated
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
SD Mines students cleared to return to campus
SD Mines students cleared to return to campus
“There’s a trick to the ‘graceful exit.’ It begins with the vision to recognize when a job, a...
Good Morning Black Hills says goodbye to host, Blake Joseph
Windy and chilly Saturday, but the northern lights are possible!

Latest News

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend due to weather and staff...
Passengers frustrated by American Airlines cancellations
Emergency workers and police investigate the scene at a train station in Tokyo on Sunday, Oct....
Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire
The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19