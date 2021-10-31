Advertisement

Hardrockers top Yellowjackets in Black Hills Brawl

South Dakota Mines volleyball captures 10th win
Rockers beat Yellowjackets in Black Hills Brawl
Rockers beat Yellowjackets in Black Hills Brawl
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Trophy will stay with the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers after they defeated the Black Hills State Yellowjackets in the 136th Black Hills Brawl. Meanwhile, the Hardrockers volleyball team got back on track Saturday in their matchup against Adams State. Ben Burns has the highlights.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines evacuated
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
police lights
Social media scare leads to 3-school lock down; secure status since lifted
“There’s a trick to the ‘graceful exit.’ It begins with the vision to recognize when a job, a...
Good Morning Black Hills says goodbye to host, Blake Joseph
Friday in South Dakota - The COVID numbers